Calbert Lee Temple
Calbert Lee Temple, age 96, of Toledo, passed away November 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Calbert was born September 20, 1923 in Toledo to David and Mamie (Miles) Temple. He was a 1942 graduate of Libbey High School and was on the 1941 state championship football team and in the late 1990s was inducted into the Libbey High football hall of fame.
Calbert was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1943 and served overseas during WWII with the 103rd Quartermaster Mobile Battalion in various European Theater of Operations including Rhineland (Germany) and during the D-Day Battle of Normandy in France. He received the EAME (European-African-Middle East) Ribbon with three Bronze Service Stars. After the war, in 1945 he attended the University of Toledo on the G.I. Bill.
In 1954, he was a member of the first group of African American firemen appointed to the Toledo Fire Department. After serving 10 years with the Toledo Fire Department at Station 8 - Platoon B located at Indiana and Division Streets in the heart of the Toledo black community, Calbert was employed with the Ford Motor Company in Detroit. He subsequently joined the purchasing department of Chrysler Corporation at the Toledo Stamping Plant, and later ended his career retiring in 1986 at the Chrysler tank plant in Lima, Ohio not long after General Dynamics acquired the plant.
In addition to his parents, Calbert was also preceded in death by his children, Orville Temple and Oona Temple-Lucienne. He is survived by his children, Calbert R. (Pat) Temple, Oney (Joyce) Temple, Brent A. Temple, Oscar L. (Sandra) Temple, Brad L. Temple, Bernadette J. Temple-Graham, and adopted children Dominique M. Tatum and Monique M. Tatum along with 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive guests Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to African American Legacy Project, 1326 Collingwood Avenue, Toledo in the memory of Calbert Lee Temple.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019