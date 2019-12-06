|
(News story) Calbert Lee Temple, a World War II veteran and Toledo firefighter whose sense of detail and interest in numbers led to a career in the business offices of major automakers, died Nov. 29 in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 96.
He had congestive heart failure, son Brad Temple said.
For more than 20 years, Mr. Temple, of North Toledo, worked in purchasing departments, starting with Ford Motor Co. in the Detroit area. He was a materials buyer, his son Brad said.
He had similar duties with Chrysler Corp. at its Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township.
He retired in 1986 from General Dynamics Corp. and its tank plant in Lima. He started working there when the facility was owned by Chrysler's military tank subsidiary.
Steady work and an income to support his family were foremost.
"He liked numbers," son Brad said. "He had some of best handwriting of any man I've known. He was detail-oriented."
His son Oney Temple recalled that he wore a tie and jacket on the job in the offices of the machining plant.
"My father had a high degree of intelligence," son Oney said. "He was always very businesslike, and [the job] suited him very well. It was a job where he could use a lot of his mental abilities."
An Army veteran of World War II, he took classes at the University of Toledo from his return to civilian life through the 1970s. He worked at the main post office in Toledo after the war.
He was appointed to the fire department June 16, 1954, and had badge No. 195, son Oney said. Few African-Americans were on the force then, and he was assigned Station No. 8 at Indiana Avenue and Division Street.
"That fire house was an anchor in the community," said son Oney, who walked past the station on his way home from the parish school of St. Benedict the Moor Church at Dorr and Washington streets. The church and school were demolished to make way for construction of I-75.
"I got to know all the firemen on his shift," his son Oney said, adding they also helped him with his homework. "He seemed to be a very conscientious fireman."
His fire station was among the companies responding to the first alarm Jun 10, 1961, when a gasoline tanker truck on the Anthony Wayne Trail crashed and burned - and then exploded. Four firefighters died and 71 people - firefighters and civilians - were injured in what is since known as the Trail Fire.
Mr. Temple was off duty and out of town, his son Oney said.
He left the fire department in May, 1963.
He was born Sept. 20, 1923, to Mamie and David Temple and grew up on Pinewood Avenue near Hawley Street. He was a 1942 graduate of Libbey High School and played with his brother David on its 1941 City League champion football team. More than a half century later, he was inducted into the school's football hall of fame.
Drafted in 1943, he was assigned to an Army quartermaster unit and sent to the European Theater. His unit's primary mission was supplying front-line troops. But he told son Oney that after the first wave of Allied landings at Normandy on D-Day, he and others in his unit were sent out in smaller vessels to retrieve bodies from the channel.
The armed forces were segregated, and "he was telling me there was a lot of friction between white troops and black troops," Oney said
He was part of the Rhineland operation and, though not issued a rifle, "his job was to direct troops to the front line," Oney said. "Whatever the job, they did it."
Son Brad said that Mr. Temple only spoke about the war in recent years.
"It was brutal for him. It was maturing, is a good way to put it," son Brad said. "He witnessed a lot, and a lot of it he wanted to forget."
He had a European-African-Middle East Theater Ribbon with three bronze service stars.
In recent years, he liked to spend time with Dominique and Monique Tatum, sisters whom he regarded as his daughters. He stepped in and helped rear them after their mother died when they were young.
"He thought it was the right thing," son Brad said. "He was still there for them."
Son Orville Temple died Feb. 9, 1992. Daughter Oona Temple-Lucienne died Feb. 11, 2016.
Surviving are his sons, Calbert R., Oney, Brent, Oscar, and Brad Temple; daughter, Bernadette J. Temple-Graham; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Newcomer- Northwest Chapel, where the family will receive guests after 9 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to the African American Legacy Project of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 6, 2019