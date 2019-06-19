Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Maumee United Methodist Church
405 Sackett Street,
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Callie Beebe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Callie C. Beebe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Callie C. Beebe Obituary
Callie C. Beebe

Callie C. Beebe, age 16, of Maumee, Ohio passed away June 17, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg.

The family will receive guests Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett Street, Maumee. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery-Maumee, Maumee.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now