Callie C. Beebe
Callie C. Beebe, age 16, of Maumee, Ohio passed away June 17, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg.
The family will receive guests Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett Street, Maumee. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery-Maumee, Maumee.
Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019