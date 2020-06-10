Calvin R. Davis
Calvin R. Davis, 70, passed away on May 23, 2020 at Advanced Health Care. Born on September 25, 1949 to George and Mary Davis Jr. in Toledo, Ohio.
Wake service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 12:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.
http://www.dalefh.com
Calvin R. Davis, 70, passed away on May 23, 2020 at Advanced Health Care. Born on September 25, 1949 to George and Mary Davis Jr. in Toledo, Ohio.
Wake service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 12:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.
http://www.dalefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.