Calvin R. Davis
1949 - 2020
Calvin R. Davis

Calvin R. Davis, 70, passed away on May 23, 2020 at Advanced Health Care. Born on September 25, 1949 to George and Mary Davis Jr. in Toledo, Ohio.

Wake service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 12:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.

http://www.dalefh.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Wake
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
JUN
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
