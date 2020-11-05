1/1
Cameron Jacob Lewis
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cameron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cameron Jacob Lewis

Cameron Jacob Lewis, age 21, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. Born in Toledo, Ohio on May 22, 1999, he was the youngest son of Anthony and Josette Lewis. Cameron was a 2017 graduate of E. L. Bowsher High School. Prior to covid, he was studying to become a Physical Therapy Assistant at Owens Community College and was an employee of ProMedica Flower Hospital and Metro PCS. Cameron recently received his national certification as a Personal Fitness Trainer.

Cameron leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents; beloved twin sons, Caleb and Jacolbi Lewis; their mother, Trelyn Reynolds; brothers, Brandon and Aaron Lewis; grandparents; and a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to the Lewis family in support of his children to Directions Credit Union. Payable to Josette Lewis, with Lewis Family Memorial Fund notated in the memo line.

The Lewis family would like to thank all who called, offered prayers or made contributions of any kind. Special thanks to Owens Corning.

Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)531-4424.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved