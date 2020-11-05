Cameron Jacob LewisCameron Jacob Lewis, age 21, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. Born in Toledo, Ohio on May 22, 1999, he was the youngest son of Anthony and Josette Lewis. Cameron was a 2017 graduate of E. L. Bowsher High School. Prior to covid, he was studying to become a Physical Therapy Assistant at Owens Community College and was an employee of ProMedica Flower Hospital and Metro PCS. Cameron recently received his national certification as a Personal Fitness Trainer.Cameron leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents; beloved twin sons, Caleb and Jacolbi Lewis; their mother, Trelyn Reynolds; brothers, Brandon and Aaron Lewis; grandparents; and a host of other family members and friends.Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to the Lewis family in support of his children to Directions Credit Union. Payable to Josette Lewis, with Lewis Family Memorial Fund notated in the memo line.The Lewis family would like to thank all who called, offered prayers or made contributions of any kind. Special thanks to Owens Corning.Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)531-4424.