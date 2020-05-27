Baby Cameron Lewis Law
Baby Cameron Lewis Law

Our precious little angel, Cameron Lewis Law, beloved infant son of Victoria Penamon and Stevie Law, went to be with our Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 23 weeks. He was born at 4:39 am at St. Vincent's Hospital and met the eyes of Jesus shortly after birth on May 11, 2020.

Baby Cameron is survived by his big brothers, Carter Law and Stevie Grier. He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Charlotte MaKayla Law; big brother, Carl Grier; great grandfathers, Verlon Penamon Sr, and Harley Mitchell, Jr.; great grandmother, Levenia Bunche.

Baby Cameron will be remembered by his parents; brothers; and grandparents, Karen (Alvin) Palmer, Verlon (Doryne) Penamon Jr, Linda Bunche, Joe (Theresa) Law.

Even though baby Cameron was only here for a moment in time, he will remain in our hearts forever.

Some people only dream of angels, we held them both in our arms.


Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
