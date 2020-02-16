|
Candace (Gran) Hider
Candace (Gran) Hider of Snellville, GA and formerly of the Toledo, area passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was a loving and caring person devoted to her entire family and friends. Candace was a deeply religious woman and was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church.
Candace was preceded in death by her father, Ted Gran; step father, Irving Niekranz; special aunt, Marge Barkan and in-laws, Chuck and Nina Hider.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Earl Hider; mother, Carolyn Niekranz; daughters, Suzannah Heimel (William), Katy Keese (Baylor); sister, Susan Thornton (Timothy); brother, Mark Niekranz (Tamara); 5 grandchildren, nephews and many additional family members and friends.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held in Snellville, GA. Online condolences may be sent to www.wagesfuneralhome/snellville.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020