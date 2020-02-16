Home

Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Snellville United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Snellville United Methodist Church

Candace (Gran) Hider

Candace (Gran) Hider Obituary
Candace (Gran) Hider

Candace (Gran) Hider of Snellville, GA and formerly of the Toledo, area passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was a loving and caring person devoted to her entire family and friends. Candace was a deeply religious woman and was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church.

Candace was preceded in death by her father, Ted Gran; step father, Irving Niekranz; special aunt, Marge Barkan and in-laws, Chuck and Nina Hider.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Earl Hider; mother, Carolyn Niekranz; daughters, Suzannah Heimel (William), Katy Keese (Baylor); sister, Susan Thornton (Timothy); brother, Mark Niekranz (Tamara); 5 grandchildren, nephews and many additional family members and friends.

A memorial service honoring her life will be held in Snellville, GA. Online condolences may be sent to www.wagesfuneralhome/snellville.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
