Candice Mae "Candy" (Dodds) Tammarine
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Candice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candice "Candy" Mae (Dodds) Tammarine

September 4, 1946 - May 27, 2020

Candice "Candy" Mae (Dodds) Tammarine, 73, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Temperance, Michigan, on September 4, 1946, to Ellis William and Elise Anna (Gess) Dodds. She graduated from Bedford High School and on July 3, 1965, she married her sweetheart, Frank "Danny" Tammarine.

Candy, along with her family were long time residents of the Perrysburg community. It's where her husband ran their family business, Fort Meigs Barber shop, it's where her children were raised and it's also where Candy put many of her talents and her incredibly strong work ethic to use. She worked for several property management companies and businesses, and even worked many years at the former Broski's Restaurant when her children were young. A dedicated, talented and even beloved employee, just as she was a mother and wife, she was instrumental to their success and everyone knew the place would go to crap without her.

In her spare time, Candy was a family person first and foremost. Raising her two children and being part of their life was everything to her. Along with her husband, Danny, they spent many hours, days and nights attending sporting events and activities. While at home she loved watching sports, especially the Tigers and all college basketball. She loved the sun and on a hot summer day, whether by the pool, in the backyard, or on a beach vacation, Candy was sure to enjoy the feeling of the hot sun when everyone else was seeking shade or sunscreen. She loved the look and smell of flowers in her yard and she will forever be known as having the best mac-n-cheese recipe ever!

Candy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frank "Danny" Tammarine; sons, Keith (Tammy) Tammarine and Dean (Melissa) Tammarine; grandchildren, Evelyn, Brayden, Sydney, Gabrielle and Ellis Tammarine; brother, Bill (Sandy) Dodds; sister, Karen Bristle. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; brother-in-law, Randy Bristle.

Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 2:00 PM-6:00 P.M, with a Rosary Service at 5:30 P.M. Funeral prayers will be private in the funeral home on Monday, June 1, 2020, followed by a public graveside service at 12:30 P.M. in Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershank.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Service
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 29, 2020
Morning Stars Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 29, 2020
Loving Sympathy Basket- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 29, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved