Candice "Candy" Mae (Dodds) Tammarine
September 4, 1946 - May 27, 2020
Candice "Candy" Mae (Dodds) Tammarine, 73, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Temperance, Michigan, on September 4, 1946, to Ellis William and Elise Anna (Gess) Dodds. She graduated from Bedford High School and on July 3, 1965, she married her sweetheart, Frank "Danny" Tammarine.
Candy, along with her family were long time residents of the Perrysburg community. It's where her husband ran their family business, Fort Meigs Barber shop, it's where her children were raised and it's also where Candy put many of her talents and her incredibly strong work ethic to use. She worked for several property management companies and businesses, and even worked many years at the former Broski's Restaurant when her children were young. A dedicated, talented and even beloved employee, just as she was a mother and wife, she was instrumental to their success and everyone knew the place would go to crap without her.
In her spare time, Candy was a family person first and foremost. Raising her two children and being part of their life was everything to her. Along with her husband, Danny, they spent many hours, days and nights attending sporting events and activities. While at home she loved watching sports, especially the Tigers and all college basketball. She loved the sun and on a hot summer day, whether by the pool, in the backyard, or on a beach vacation, Candy was sure to enjoy the feeling of the hot sun when everyone else was seeking shade or sunscreen. She loved the look and smell of flowers in her yard and she will forever be known as having the best mac-n-cheese recipe ever!
Candy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frank "Danny" Tammarine; sons, Keith (Tammy) Tammarine and Dean (Melissa) Tammarine; grandchildren, Evelyn, Brayden, Sydney, Gabrielle and Ellis Tammarine; brother, Bill (Sandy) Dodds; sister, Karen Bristle. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; brother-in-law, Randy Bristle.
Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 2:00 PM-6:00 P.M, with a Rosary Service at 5:30 P.M. Funeral prayers will be private in the funeral home on Monday, June 1, 2020, followed by a public graveside service at 12:30 P.M. in Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at
