Carl Amrhein



Carl Joseph Amrhein, 71, passed away suddenly after a very brief illness in the Toledo Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born on April 27, 1947 to Carl Joseph and Angela Rita (Dusseau) Amrhein, Sr. in Toledo, Ohio.



Carl was a man who loved life and loved his work. He was a proud union member for over 45 years of Electrical Workers IBEW Local 8 of Toledo, Ohio. He worked for 20 years at General Mills and his remaining years at various other businesses around Toledo. He was a former VP of local 8 and taught at the apprenticeship school for several years.



He was very proud of mentoring young people to become good tradesmen/women. He was especially proud of two of his star students, Martin Thomas and Chrissie Guggisburg. Up until his death he was mentoring a young man, Kris Gray, in the world of Electrical Project Managements. These two men took to each other like peas and carrots, with Carl considering Kris to be a surrogate son. After hanging up his tool belt, he worked at Sunoco/TRC refinery for 14 years as CA/QC/Engineering, doing design and build. He LOVED going to work for the challenge and social interaction. He was always active his entire life, still working up to 3 days before his passing as an Electrical Project Manager for IPS. Carl took great pride in his home and massive yard working in the gardens or tinkering on the boat, always fixing something. He loved working on his computer, asking that his computer(s) be brought to the hospital so he could still work from his bed as to keep up doing his job at IPS.



Carl will be remembered as a loving father, faithful husband, Super-Pipi, great friend, lover of his two small dogs (Wicket and Muffy), and his tremendous sense of humor. He loved to kid and joke around. His hobbies were working, golfing, boating, gardening and cooking. Of course work was his first love.



Carl is survived by his loving wife and longtime friend, Shelley Wilson; daughters, Beaya Amrhein of Toledo, Heather (Darrin) Drake of St. Croix, USVI; sister, Mary Jo (Tom) Moxley of Portage, MI; brother, Michael (Luanne) Amrhein of Mt. Pleasant, MI; granddaughter, Brandii Rogers of Toledo; great-granddaughter, Audrianna Malkowski of Toledo; great-grandson, Fernado Marquez of Toledo; nieces, Elizabeth (Tim) Fischer of FL, Samantha Amrhein of MI, Kim Moxley of Portage, MI; nephews, Steve (Jaime) Moxley, Jeff Moxley, both of Portage, MI; great-nieces, Amelia Moxley, Addison Moxley both of Portage, MI; extended family, Brandon, Robin, Juniper and Jonah Pitts of South Bend, IN.



Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Angela Amrhein, Sr.



Services for Carl will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church located in Erie, MI. Visitation beginning at 11 a.m., with Mass at 11:30 a.m. Immediately following will be the Military Honor Guard at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Erie, MI. Luncheon to follow at the VFW Post of Erie, MI. Flowers can be sent to St. Joseph's Catholic Church.



For those who would like to honor Carl with donations, please consider the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center, www.stcroixawc.org/donate.



www.toledocremation.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary