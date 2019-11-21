|
Carl C. Benner
Carl C. Benner, 74, of Toledo, OH passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Point Place Care and Rehabilitation Center with his family surrounded by his side. He was born on May 19, 1945 in Wyandotte, MI to Vern C. and Anna Marie (Jones) Benner.
Carl proudly served his country in the United States Marines and was a member of the Post #2898. He was employed for many years with General Mills. Carl enjoyed camping, fishing and shooting guns.
Carl is survived by his loving children, Christine (Russ) Meinka, Sherry (Robert) Zuber and William Benner; grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel and Brandon Benner, Brittany and Justin Zydorczyk; great grandchildren, Riley Funk, Jase Betts, Logan Maxcy Benner and Skyler Benner; siblings, Donna Miller, Margie Achinger, Chuck Benner, Susan Benner, Willliam Benner, Mark Benner, Kathy Kaminski and Barb Calis. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Debbie.
Friends will be received on Saturday, November 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Whiteford Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Post #2898, 3925 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43623. Condolences can be shared online at
www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019