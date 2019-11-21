Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Benner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl C. Benner


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl C. Benner Obituary
Carl C. Benner

Carl C. Benner, 74, of Toledo, OH passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Point Place Care and Rehabilitation Center with his family surrounded by his side. He was born on May 19, 1945 in Wyandotte, MI to Vern C. and Anna Marie (Jones) Benner.

Carl proudly served his country in the United States Marines and was a member of the Post #2898. He was employed for many years with General Mills. Carl enjoyed camping, fishing and shooting guns.

Carl is survived by his loving children, Christine (Russ) Meinka, Sherry (Robert) Zuber and William Benner; grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel and Brandon Benner, Brittany and Justin Zydorczyk; great grandchildren, Riley Funk, Jase Betts, Logan Maxcy Benner and Skyler Benner; siblings, Donna Miller, Margie Achinger, Chuck Benner, Susan Benner, Willliam Benner, Mark Benner, Kathy Kaminski and Barb Calis. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Debbie.

Friends will be received on Saturday, November 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Whiteford Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Post #2898, 3925 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43623. Condolences can be shared online at

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -