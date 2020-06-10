Carl D. Cowdrey
Carl D. Cowdrey

Carl D. Cowdrey, 79, of Brownsburg IN, formerly of Ida, MI and Toledo OH, passed peacefully in his sleep on June 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Ila; siblings, George and Betty.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Theresa (Burks); children, Micheal (Ingrid), Brian, Paul (Jennifer), Scott (Billie), Cindi (Anthony) Ruiz, Nichole (Dan) Crawford and Maria (Tim) Engelhardt; a combined 18 grand children and 5 great grand children. We all will miss you dearly and keep you in our thoughts prayers and reflections. Love you Dad.

Services will be private and the family asks that any well wishes and contributions be donated to the donor's choice.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
