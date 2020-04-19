Carl E. Williams 03/05/1936 - 04/11/2020 Carl Williams, 84, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Lakes of Monclova after a long extended illness. Carl was born March 5, 1936, to Earl and Amelia (Andrus). He grew up in the Old South end of Toledo. Carl worked for the former G. M. Jones Company until it closed in 1963. He then went to work for Art Iron and retired on disability after 30 years of service. Carl was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church and School where he served several years as usher and member of the Board of Trustees. He enjoyed doing woodcrafts, fishing, and hearing about all his grandchildren's adventures. He enjoyed working with his brother-in-law, Eddie, at Heatherdowns Country Club in the men's locker room bar area. Carl completed many home projects and remodels to his home and homes of his family members. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother in law, Lena and Eddie Sova; brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Carolyn Williams; niece, Debbie Noward; and nephew, Alan Williams. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; daughter, Kristen Williams; son, Dan (Ann) Williams; three loving grandchildren, Katherine, Alex and Lauren Williams; nephew, Dale Williams; and many cousins. Due to current pandemic restrictions, the family will hold private services and burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association, 4331 Keystone Dr. D., Maumee, Ohio 43537. walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.