Carl H. Bass



Carl H. Bass passed away on June 16, 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale FL. He was born August 19,1963 in Oregon,Ohio to Delbert and Frances Bass. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother in law, Richard W. Logsdon. He leaves to mourn his loss and cherish his memory brothers, Walter E. Bass, Gregory (Bev) Bass, Douglas (Paula) Bass; sister, Roxanna Logsdon; Aunt Carlene and Uncle Leon Valencic; and many nieces and nephews, along with many special friends.



Carl graduated from Clay High School, and was a graduate of The University of Toledo. Carl joined Paramount Health Care in 1993 and held several administrative positions throughout his tenure with the company. Most notably was his initial role as the Manager of Public Programs and Government Relations for Paramount's Medicaid product line, Paramount Advantage. He was known for his strong leadership and active community involvement which lead to the success of the product line that continues today. Carl served on multiple community boards and committees such as Neighborhood Block Watch, Old West End Festival, Toledo Arts Commission, David's House and Share Our Strength's Taste of the Nation Hunger Relief Project. In the 1990s Carl received ProMedica's leadership award for community service and in 2000 was a recipient of the Toledo 20 under 40 award that recognizes young community leaders. A celebration of Carl's life will be held at a later date.



Those wishing to give to a memorial are asked to consider a donation to the Old West End Association or the Old West End Historical Society in Carl Bass' name; or to his family.





