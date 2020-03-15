|
Carl John Michalski
Carl John Michalski, the "Old Polish Cowboy", age 82, passed away peacefully at home in Millbury, OH on Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 11, 1938 in Toledo, OH to Raymond Michalski and Angeline (Kujawa-Michalski) Lukasik. Carl was a graduate of Macomber High School and a Veteran of the US Army Reserve. He worked for the Jeep Corporation, and at the Chrysler Machining Plant, retiring as a supervisor in 2002. Carl was a member of the NRA, a lifetime member of the Adams Conservation Gun Club and an active member of the Ottawa County Conservation Club where he enjoyed trapshooting and sharing "stories" with the guys. A man of many talents, he could fix or build anything. He loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, building model airplanes, and leathercraft. He especially cherished vacations at State Lodges with his wife, and at the cabin at Houghton Lake, Michigan where he and his family gathered every Summer for the past 32 years.
Carl is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Lucy (Pieczynski) Michalski (married September 6, 1958); daughter, Kim Marie (Duane) Grajczyk; grandsons, Randall and Gregory (Jessica) Grajczyk; sisters, Suzanne (Dennis) Moore and Janice (Gary) Elliott; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Michalski; and stepfather, John Lukasik.
Visitation will be Monday, March 16 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service for Carl will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. David Whalen OSFS presiding. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Carl was blessed with two loving angels to care for him – his wife Lucy and daughter Kim. Special thanks to Drs. Patricia Vega and Shaili Desai and the staff at Toledo Clinic Oncology, Maumee, OH and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their excellent care and support. We extend our gratitude as well to all the nurses who cared for Carl over the last two months. Memorial tributes may be given to Toledo Clinic Oncology, Maumee, OH, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Pius X Catholic Church. Online condolences can be shared at
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020