Carl L. Fosnaugh
Carl L. Fosnaugh, 89, of Perrysburg, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital. Carl was born January 23, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio to Charles and Mary (DuVall) Fosnaugh. Carl proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Ohio University. He was married to Judith Zug and she preceded him in death on October 1, 1996.
Carl was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved attending their sporting events and traveling all over Europe on Disney cruises with the entire family.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Daley and Becky (Corey) Schabeck; grandchildren, Matthew (Catherine) Daley, Kevin (Michelle) Johnson and Todd Daley, Parker and Payton Schabeck; and great grandchildren, Abby Johnson, Maverick Daley, Naomi Daley and Maisyn Daley. Along with his wife, Judy, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Deborah McBride and Sandy Fosnaugh; and brothers, Harland Fosnaugh and Harold Gene "Fuzzy" Fosnaugh.
Per the family's request, services for Carl will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133).
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020