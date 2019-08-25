|
Carl "Chipper" O. Nielsen
Carl "Chipper" O. Nielsen, 70, of Toledo, OH passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 10, 1948 in Toledo to Carl and Marcella (Brett) Nielsen and he married Judith "Judy" Coykendall on February 23, 1968 in Monroe, MI. Together they raised 3 children.
Chipper was employed for many years with Doehler-Jarvis as a Die Cast Maker. He was a long-time member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church as well as the Merchant Marines. He enjoyed woodworking and loved 50's and 60's music. He coached soccer for over 10 years and always participated in the annual dance at Centennial Terrace. Chipper was active with the monthly breakfast with Woodward Polar Bear Club. He was also a certified open water scuba diver.
Chipper is survived by his loving wife, Judith Nielsen; sons, Martin (Rachel) Nielsen, Carl (Paige) Nielsen and Keith (Amy) Nielsen; grandchildren, Zachary, Michael, Briauna, Caleigh, Bryce, Wade, Olivia, Nathan and Noah. He is preceded in death by his parents, granddaughters, Ashley and Avery; siblings, Frank Stevens, Frances Snow, Agnes Whittecar, Mildred Foote, Michael "Corky" Nielsen.
Friends will be received on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). A funeral service will be held during the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Salvation Army. Condolences and memories can be shared at
www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019