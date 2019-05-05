Carl S. Petersen



I passed away on May 2, 2019. I was born on May 22, 1925 to the late Pauline and Carl Petersen in Toledo, Ohio.



Early in life I attended Libbey High School. Upon graduation I spent 2 - 1/2 years in the Air Force before being discharged.



I was married to the love of my life. Sophie and I had 67 wonderful years together. After we got married, we came back to Toledo and I attended pharmacy school at the University of Toledo while Sophie worked as a visiting RN nurse. I lost Sophie several years ago and life has never been the same since.



Sophie and I had two daughters, Marlene and Tenley. Marlene and Jim gave us two wonderful grandsons Ben and Nick. Ben and Amy blessed us with two beautiful grandsons Christian and Andre.



Last but certainly not least, I want to mention my daughter Tenley. After living with her the past seven years, I now believe that angels really do exist.



