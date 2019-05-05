Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl S. Petersen


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl S. Petersen Obituary
Carl S. Petersen

I passed away on May 2, 2019. I was born on May 22, 1925 to the late Pauline and Carl Petersen in Toledo, Ohio.

Early in life I attended Libbey High School. Upon graduation I spent 2 - 1/2 years in the Air Force before being discharged.

I was married to the love of my life. Sophie and I had 67 wonderful years together. After we got married, we came back to Toledo and I attended pharmacy school at the University of Toledo while Sophie worked as a visiting RN nurse. I lost Sophie several years ago and life has never been the same since.

Sophie and I had two daughters, Marlene and Tenley. Marlene and Jim gave us two wonderful grandsons Ben and Nick. Ben and Amy blessed us with two beautiful grandsons Christian and Andre.

Last but certainly not least, I want to mention my daughter Tenley. After living with her the past seven years, I now believe that angels really do exist.

The family will receive guests from 4-7:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900).

Please consider Cherry Street Mission or Northwest Ohio Hospice if you wish to make a contribution in my memory.

To leave condolences for Carl's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now