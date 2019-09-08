|
Carl W. King Sr.
Carl W. King Sr., age 85, of Toledo, died peacefully on September 2, 2019, at St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg, Ohio. Carl was born October 29, 1933, in Attica, Ohio, to the late Carl and Mary (Aucker) King. Following high school, one of Carl's positions included being a deputy sheriff in Attica. Subsequently, Carl worked for the France Stone Company in Toledo for over forty years. He enjoyed sports, participating in various bowling leagues and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Additionally, Carl was a member and former governor of Toledo Moose Lodge 713, member of Sylvania Moose Lodge 1579, and a 32nd Degree Mason of Zenobia Shrine.
Carl is survived by his children, Lu Ann King, Carl "Bill" King (Sue); daughter-in-law, Sabine King; grandchildren, Brandon and Matthew King and Anna Kroyer; three great-grandchildren; brother, Don King (Phyllis); brother and sisters-in-law, Xa Johnson III (Traci), Walter Johnson (Rayneld), Keith Johnson (Sue); and dear friend, Judy Henry. Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Carla Johnson King; daughter, Lori Chitwood; son, Jeffrey King; and first wife, Jean King.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you and deep appreciation to the staffs of St. Clare Commons, Kingston Residence of Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the outstanding compassionate care and support given to Carl during the last difficult months of his life.
A private memorial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
