Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Stephens
1880 Genesee St.
Toledo, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Stephens
1880 Genesee St.
Toledo, OH
Carl Wagner


1939 - 2020
Carl Wagner Obituary
Carl Wagner

Carl E. Wagner, 80, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Carl was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 23, 1939 to Carl and Mary Catherine (McCown) Wagner. He was married to the love of his life, Marcia Wagner. Carl served in the Navy from 1957-1960. He worked as a Dispatcher for Penn Central, ConRail, and Amtrak Railroad, retiring in 2005. He was an avid golfer, and loved to bowl. Carl was also a big fan of the Detroit Lions and Tigers.

Surviving are his sons, Don Wagner, Christopher (Gretchen) Wagner, Daniel Wagner, and Steven Wagner; daughters, Christine Anello, and Barb Gerken; step-children Michelle Whitlow, Edward Bevier, and Dawn Bevier; 28 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcia Wagner; brother, Byron "Barney" Wagner; daughter, Angela Wagner; grandchildren, Megan Gerken, and Zachary Bell.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. The family will also greet friends at Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Stephens, 1880 Genesee St. Toledo, Ohio, 43605 on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020
