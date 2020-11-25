1/2
Carla Deen Becker
1956 - 2020
Carla Deen Becker

Carla Becker, 74, of Toledo Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, at Mercy Health-St Vincent Medical Center. She was born on October 18, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert and Eleanor Sutton. Carla was a graduate of Waite High School and a retiree from Jeep of 25 years.

Carla was a history buff, especially on the topic of WWII. She was always interested in expanding her knowledge by reading everything. She spent her retirement years in her flower gardens and spending time with her beloved family. She was very social and never met a stranger. Carla quickly made friends and exchanged stories and experiences with all she met.

Carla had a beautiful life, though had years of breathing issues, she was able to make the best of the time she had with us. We just celebrated a wonderful week with family for her birthday leaving us with cherished memories. She will be dearly missed by all that loved her.

Carla is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Joseph Becker; her three daughters, Kelli (Randy) Coleman, Hollie (Bill) van der Hoeven and Danielle Becker; four grandchildren, Joshua, Kristen, Willem and Alexandra and her sister, Karon Kernea. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Cheryl, Pamela, Sandra and Jody.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private memorial to follow. We will all get together for a celebration of life at later time when it is safe for all of us to be together. Please send any contributions to the American Lung Association. Lung disease is the number one cause of death and disability in the world.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
