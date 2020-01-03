|
Carla Lynn Cammarn
Carla Lynn (Rowland) Cammarn, 68, of Perrysburg, Ohio went to celebrate with her Lord on January 1, 2020.
Born on January 9, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to Lois Carla (Thomas) and William E. Rowland, Sr., she graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1969. At DeVilbiss she participated in the DECA program where she began her career at Ohio Bell from which she retired after 34 years. She found great enjoyment in spending time with her grandchildren and scrapbooking.
Carla was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Renee Carpenter; her brother, William E. Rowland, Jr. as well as her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Miller; grandchildren, JJ and Jessica; her niece, Jackie (Todd) Traver; great nephews, Carson and Cash and many extended family members.
Visitation will be held at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m with services Monday at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will conclude our remembrance at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
The family thanks the gracious and caring staff members of both Lakes of Monclova Nursing home as well as Hospice of NW Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences for Carla's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020