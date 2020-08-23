Carleen Reid
Carleen Reid, age 92, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, due to congestive heart failure. Carleen was born October 7, 1927, to Ernestine (Wells) Reid and Joseph (Hudspeth) Reid and was one of 12 children. She was a life-long resident of Toledo. Carleen worked as a nurses aid and then at the Toledo Chevrolet plant. She was a member of the Glass City church of Christ. Carleen loved children and loved life. She was a people person, enjoyed good conversation, and spent a lot of her time caring for others. Carleen was extremely generous not only of her time, but with her money helping family as well as friends. She loved to laugh and had a good sense of humor. Carleen was good at math, loved to dance and enjoyed listening to R&B music. She encouraged everyone to stay in school and pursue their education.
Carleen was married to Johnnie C. Simmons (deceased) from 1950 to 1972. Left to cherish her memory, she is survived by her sister, Marion (Geraldine) King Waters; daughters, Sharon Reid Carney, Eliza Williams, Audrey Williams, and Tina Campbell; son, Dwayne D. Simmons and daughter-in-law, D'Nisa Hoover Simmons; grandchildren, Katrina Campbell, Andre Campbell, Anita Williams Crooks, Chirine Carney, Carl Williams, Derrick Williams, Tia Campbell, Nia Campbell, Marteez Campbell, Dillon Simmons, and Danae Simmons; and more than seven great and great-great grandchildren. Among the many loving relatives and friends, she was specially touched by godsons, Sean Simmons, James Simmons, and Victor Coleman; goddaughter, Lorraine Willoughby; nephew, Glenn Taylor; and nieces, Charlotte Joubert and Cheryl Wilson.
A special remembrance and celebration of Carleen will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th, 2020. Details and directions to follow.
A memorial college scholarship fund in honor of Carleen Reid has been established through the Glass City Church of Christ (Carleen Reid Memorial Scholarship). Donations may be made to https://giv.li/qcetku
.
