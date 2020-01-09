Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
434 Western Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlo Carone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlo William Carone


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlo William Carone Obituary
Carlo William Carone

Carlo William Carone, age 85, of Toledo, passed away January 7, 2020. He was born August 30, 1934 in Toledo to Lorenzo and Vivian (Ancona) Carone. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed with LOF for more than 35 years retiring in 1986. Bill enjoyed tending to his garden, fishing, boating, completed two marathons, NASCAR and Indy car and pretending as if he was 25 years old.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Ken) Stewart and Karen Rose; granddaughters, Madeline and Lydia Rose; sister, Grace Bialorucki and brother, Vincent Carone. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Carone and brother, Michael Carone.

The family will receive guests Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). The Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 434 Western Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Bill's memory.

The family would like to thank Joanne Ward, Megan Ward and Al Kish for their loving care of Bill.

Go Irish!

To leave a special message for Bill's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -