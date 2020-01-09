|
Carlo William Carone
Carlo William Carone, age 85, of Toledo, passed away January 7, 2020. He was born August 30, 1934 in Toledo to Lorenzo and Vivian (Ancona) Carone. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed with LOF for more than 35 years retiring in 1986. Bill enjoyed tending to his garden, fishing, boating, completed two marathons, NASCAR and Indy car and pretending as if he was 25 years old.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Ken) Stewart and Karen Rose; granddaughters, Madeline and Lydia Rose; sister, Grace Bialorucki and brother, Vincent Carone. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Carone and brother, Michael Carone.
The family will receive guests Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). The Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 434 Western Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Bill's memory.
The family would like to thank Joanne Ward, Megan Ward and Al Kish for their loving care of Bill.
Go Irish!
