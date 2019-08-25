|
|
In Loving Memory of
Carlotta M. Miranda 7-5-38 - 8-27-16
Carlotta ,Mom,
Gramma, Great Gramma
Three years have come and gone, but the memory of you still stands strong. Although we can't hear your laughter anymore, it's in our hearts. We may not see your face and your warm beautiful smile, but we can see it on each and everyone's face as we look around at the Miranda Family. We may not hear your voice anymore, but every time the wind blows we hear you whisper “I love you”.
Today marks three years, but it just seems like yesterday our life's had change forever, but we know God wanted you in heaven. We know you did not want to leave your love ones here on earth, but we will always keep your memory alive and strong. As our family keeps on growing, your pride and joy, we wanted to thank you and God for our newest member Sloan Marie a gift from heaven.
Love your Devoted family
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Aug. 25, 2019