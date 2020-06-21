Carlton A. Richie Jr.
Carl Richie, 78, of Scottsdale, AZ, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, of prostate cancer. Born July 11, 1941 in Lorain, OH, but raised in Toledo, OH, he was the son of Carlton and Anna Laura (Heinig) Richie. Carl graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1959. In 1964 he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Toledo.
After college, he moved to San Francisco and began working for the Port Authority. In 1966 Carl married his high school and college sweetheart, Parris Lydy, and moved to Midland, MI.
He worked for Dow Chemical and a sister company for 34 years, before retiring in 1999.
In 2001, he moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where he was an active member of Pinnacle Presbyterian Church. Carl's extensive volunteer work included service with Habitat for Humanity and Honor Health Hospital.
Carl loved sailing, tennis, skiing, biking, birding, music and the many "happy hours" shared with those close to him. He loved and was loved deeply.
Surviving are his wife, Parris; children, Carlton Arthur Richie III (Bunnie), Rowena Richie (Ed), Stephen Tod Richie (Abbie); grandchildren, Grace, Sloane, Julius, Skyla, Faith and Adam; sister, Barbara Kime (Tim); and brothers, Randy (Gretchen) and Brad (Chrisy).
Please leave a condolence message for the family at https://www.messingermortuary.com/obituary/carlton-richiejr
Gifts may be directed to pinnaclepres.org/give and give.honorhealth.com. All gifts made to Honor Health in memory of Carl Richie will be directed to the Volunteer Services fund.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.