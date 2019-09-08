|
Carlton "Stoney" Jackson
Carlton Stonewall "Stoney"Jackson, age 33, of Toledo, OH, passed away August 29, 2019. Carlton was born September 30, 1985 in Toledo to Troy and Carlone (Diggins) Jackson. He loved his children, music, his family and the Detroit Lions.
Stoney is survived by his mother, Carlone Jackson; father, Troy W. (Julie) Jackson; sons, Mauri, Nicholas, Davian, Mason, Zaire, Mar Mar and daughter, Stoney; brothers, Rashad Ewing and Troy W. Jackson, Jr., grandmothers, Lizzie Robinson and Helen Diggins; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Stoney was preceded in death by grandmother, Unell Jackson and grandfather, Lovell Diggins.
The family will receive guests Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019