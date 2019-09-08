Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
445 Dorr Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Historic Woodlawn Cemetery
Carlton "Stoney" Jackson


1985 - 2019
Carlton "Stoney" Jackson Obituary
Carlton "Stoney" Jackson

Carlton Stonewall "Stoney"Jackson, age 33, of Toledo, OH, passed away August 29, 2019. Carlton was born September 30, 1985 in Toledo to Troy and Carlone (Diggins) Jackson. He loved his children, music, his family and the Detroit Lions.

Stoney is survived by his mother, Carlone Jackson; father, Troy W. (Julie) Jackson; sons, Mauri, Nicholas, Davian, Mason, Zaire, Mar Mar and daughter, Stoney; brothers, Rashad Ewing and Troy W. Jackson, Jr., grandmothers, Lizzie Robinson and Helen Diggins; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Stoney was preceded in death by grandmother, Unell Jackson and grandfather, Lovell Diggins.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
