Carlyle Mossman
1944 - 2020
Carlyle Mossman, age 75, of Rocky River, formerly of Maumee, and growing up in Olmsted Township. Beloved husband of 49 years and highschool sweetheart of Bonnie; cherished father of Karlie Schaible (Brian) and Kyle Mossman (Molly); loving grandfather of Kayla, George, Henry, and Mallory; dear brother of John, Rose, Margaret, Charlene, Carol and the late Paul and Joe.

Retired investigator of Ohio Civil Rights Commission, and previously worked for Zeph Community Mental Health Center, and Lucas County Family Court. Carlyle enjoyed helping clients, gardening, fitness, Cleveland sports, and being active in church. Most of all, he loved being a husband, dad, and grandfather. He passed away on May 15th, 2020, in Rocky River.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kiwanis Program for Children, P.O box 770788 Lakewood, Ohio 44107, or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110. Graveside services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and announced on our website. www.buschcares.com 440.333.9774.


Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
21369 Center Ridge Road
Fairview Park, OH 44116
(440) 333-9774
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Gotta remember our road trip to East Lansing to watch our #1 Buckeyes get upset and my car broke down,otherwise it was a great day and was properly not Kirk,s fault...I guess
Fred Lambert
Friend
May 18, 2020
Carl was a very sweet, kind person. He was very active in our church. We both feel really blessed to have gotten the chance to know Carl. God bless Carl and God bless Bonnie and their family.
Tom and Sue Hampton
Friend
May 18, 2020
My brother was loving and caring. He had a great sense of humor! Always dependable and supportive, he was everything someone would want in an older brother. I will miss him.
Margaret Skinner
Sister
May 17, 2020
I remember Carl as a funny, generous kid in high school, and I know he has been a loving and wonderful father and husband. I know he will be remembered fondly by many who have known him throughout his life.
Darla Ginter
Friend
