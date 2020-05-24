Carlyle Mossman
Carlyle Mossman, age 75, of Rocky River, formerly of Maumee, and growing up in Olmsted Township. Beloved husband of 49 years and highschool sweetheart of Bonnie; cherished father of Karlie Schaible (Brian) and Kyle Mossman (Molly); loving grandfather of Kayla, George, Henry, and Mallory; dear brother of John, Rose, Margaret, Charlene, Carol and the late Paul and Joe.
Retired investigator of Ohio Civil Rights Commission, and previously worked for Zeph Community Mental Health Center, and Lucas County Family Court. Carlyle enjoyed helping clients, gardening, fitness, Cleveland sports, and being active in church. Most of all, he loved being a husband, dad, and grandfather. He passed away on May 15th, 2020, in Rocky River.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kiwanis Program for Children, P.O box 770788 Lakewood, Ohio 44107, or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110. Graveside services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and announced on our website. www.buschcares.com 440.333.9774.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.