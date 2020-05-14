Carman Vargas
July 16, 1935 - May 10, 2020
Carman Vargas, 84, of Holland, Ohio passed away at 2:58 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020, peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Luling, Texas on July 16, 1935 to Cipriano and Greogoria (Contreras) Vargas. Carman enlisted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country honorably for three years, obtaining rank of Specialist Third Class.
Carman married the love of his life, Maria Espinosa on January 6, 1962 in Toledo and from this union came the birth of five children. Carman worked as a Cement Mason and was a member of the Local 886 Plasterers & Cement Union since 1973.
Carman was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He loved being with his family more than anything, and always seemed to be the happiest with his home full of family and friends spending time together. Carman was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, a trait he passed down to his children. At a game in 2011 he was privileged with meeting Miguel Cabrera at a Tiger's game with his children and grandchildren in attendance.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Maria; daughters: Mary Jane (Jim) Frederick, Theresa, Carmen (Mark) Teachout and Toni (John) Brubaker; sons: Tony (Shelly), Joseph (Erin); brothers: Miguel (Ofelia), Ernesto and Ramon (Blaise); sister, Connie Rocha; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many others who called him "Grandpa", along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
A private service will be held followed by burial in St. Richard's Cemetery in Swanton, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, Holland, (419)865-8879.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 4331 Keystone Drive, Ste. D, Maumee, OH 43537. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.
Published in The Blade from May 14 to May 16, 2020.