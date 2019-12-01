Home

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Toledo, OH
Carmen Ostigun


1930 - 2019
Carmen Ostigun Obituary
Carmen Ostigun

Carmen Ostigun, age 89, of Toledo, died November 21, 2019 at Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born July 16, 1930 in Mexico to Mr. & Mrs. Julio (Francisca Balderas) Reyes.

She was preceded in death by her husband Pedro. She is survived by her children, Carmen Urbina, Hilda Valencia, Fransisco Ostigun, Gerardo Ostigun, Maria G. Avitia and Juan Ostigun; 19 grandchildren; 15 Great-Grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Monday at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood) from 2:00-8:00 p.m.. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Toledo, where friends will be received after 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mexico. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 1, 2019
