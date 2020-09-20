Carmen "Lela" ValentinCarmen "Lela" Valentin, age 83, of Monclova, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico, on May 12, 1937, to the late Angel and Juana Rodriguez.Carmen enjoyed life! Her attitude was affectionate, always spreading joy to every person she met. All who met her ended up loving her, for she never left you without a smile. Her house was everyone's home because she made sure your bellies were full and your hearts were content. She loved cooking and serving, often asking you multiple times if you were hungry or wanted "café". She was young at heart and cared for her children and grandchildren unconditionally. She loved her family and she loved to have fun, especially at the most inappropriate of times! As a catholic, she loved Mother Mary, always having her statue in sight. Carmen will be remembered for always being cheerful, generous, and loveable. She will be greatly missed.Left to cherish Carmen's memory are her children, Wanda (the late Edwin) Robles, Sandra Valentin, and Sergio (Tabetha) Valentin; grandchildren, Maria (Tim) Florek, Edwin Robles Jr., Juanita (Tommy) Brock, Lorenzo Robles, Sergio (Heather) Valentin III, Alejandro Valentin, Cristiano (Sara) Valentin, Isabella (Cody) Franklin, and Emilio (Victoria) Valentin; great-grandchildren, Micheal Doss, Mariano Doss, Olivia Doss, Thomas Brock, Justin Brock, Maria Victoria Robles, Jonathan Robles, Marcella Valentin, and Giovanni Valentin; siblings, Esteban (Eva) Rodriguez and Irene (the late Manuel) Rivera; extended family, Anthony (Jennifer) Valentine and Irene (Larry) Stull; and extended children she loved so much in Ohio, Arizona,Connecticut, and Florida. Carmen was preceded in death by her siblings, Georgina, Ramona, Ita, Genoveva, and Miguel.Family will be receiving friends from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday and Tuesday, September 21 & 22, 2020, with a Rosary Service beginning at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, Ohio 43614 (419 381 1900). Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1842 Airport Hwy, Toledo, Ohio 43609, with Graveside Services following at Resurrection Cemetery.To share memories and condolences with Carmen's family please visit our website.