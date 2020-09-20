1/1
Carmen "Lela" Valentin
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen "Lela" Valentin

Carmen "Lela" Valentin, age 83, of Monclova, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico, on May 12, 1937, to the late Angel and Juana Rodriguez.

Carmen enjoyed life! Her attitude was affectionate, always spreading joy to every person she met. All who met her ended up loving her, for she never left you without a smile. Her house was everyone's home because she made sure your bellies were full and your hearts were content. She loved cooking and serving, often asking you multiple times if you were hungry or wanted "café". She was young at heart and cared for her children and grandchildren unconditionally. She loved her family and she loved to have fun, especially at the most inappropriate of times! As a catholic, she loved Mother Mary, always having her statue in sight. Carmen will be remembered for always being cheerful, generous, and loveable. She will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish Carmen's memory are her children, Wanda (the late Edwin) Robles, Sandra Valentin, and Sergio (Tabetha) Valentin; grandchildren, Maria (Tim) Florek, Edwin Robles Jr., Juanita (Tommy) Brock, Lorenzo Robles, Sergio (Heather) Valentin III, Alejandro Valentin, Cristiano (Sara) Valentin, Isabella (Cody) Franklin, and Emilio (Victoria) Valentin; great-grandchildren, Micheal Doss, Mariano Doss, Olivia Doss, Thomas Brock, Justin Brock, Maria Victoria Robles, Jonathan Robles, Marcella Valentin, and Giovanni Valentin; siblings, Esteban (Eva) Rodriguez and Irene (the late Manuel) Rivera; extended family, Anthony (Jennifer) Valentine and Irene (Larry) Stull; and extended children she loved so much in Ohio, Arizona,Connecticut, and Florida. Carmen was preceded in death by her siblings, Georgina, Ramona, Ita, Genoveva, and Miguel.

Family will be receiving friends from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday and Tuesday, September 21 & 22, 2020, with a Rosary Service beginning at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, Ohio 43614 (419 381 1900). Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1842 Airport Hwy, Toledo, Ohio 43609, with Graveside Services following at Resurrection Cemetery.

To share memories and condolences with Carmen's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Rosary
07:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved