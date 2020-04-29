Carmen Williamson
1925 - 2020
Carmen Williamson Carmen Williamson, age 94 of Toledo, Ohio passed away April 8, 2020. He was born May 5, 1925 in Xenia, Ohio and spent his life honorably as a member of the U.S. Navy, a father to five children, and a 33 degree Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Elsie Williamson, wife, Charlotte Williamson; brothers, Randall and Maciel; sister, Cleona; daughter, Carol Reeves; grandson, Lamar Ross; son-in-law, Michael Brown. He is survived by his daughters, Carmenita (Dean) Ross, Charlene Higginbotham, Carlotta Williamson-Brown, Celia Williamson (Jeff Olejownik); son-in-law, Joseph Reeves; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. The visitation will take place at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., interment private. http://www.dalefh.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.
Send Flowers
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the Lord bless your family and bring them comfort during this tragic time. Toledo has lost a great historical man. God bless you sir and all you did for us.
Will Richardson
