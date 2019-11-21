Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Carnell Gray Sr. Obituary
Mr. Carnell Gray, Sr.

Mr. Gray, Sr., 70, passed Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a supervisor for the Daimler Chrysler Jeep Corporation.

He is survived by son, Carnell Gray, Jr.; daughters, Tina M. (Tyrone) Gray-Harkins and Shonda L. Gray and 2 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 4:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019
