Mr. Carnell Gray, Sr.
Mr. Gray, Sr., 70, passed Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a supervisor for the Daimler Chrysler Jeep Corporation.
He is survived by son, Carnell Gray, Jr.; daughters, Tina M. (Tyrone) Gray-Harkins and Shonda L. Gray and 2 grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 4:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019