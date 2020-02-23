Home

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Carol A. LaPountney


1939 - 2020
Carol A. LaPountney Obituary
Carol A. LaPountney

Carol LaPountney, age 81, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio - Toledo location. She was born on February 2, 1939 to Bert and Marie (Horanko) Harris in Toledo, Ohio; she was one of eighteen children. In her younger years she beat all of her brothers in demolition derby! Carol had a true passion for all animals and rehabilitated many of them on her property in Sylvania. For many years she was a well known bar tender at many bars in the Toledo area. In her spare time she loved crafting, sewing, painting, drawing and being creative. The later part of her years was spent in Sebring, Florida.

In addition to her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by her son, Rex LaPountney; brothers, Bert, William, Donald, Harold, Allen, Floyd, Boyd, Robert and Jack. She is survived by her daughters, Page (Martin) Vaughn and Kim Weaver; grandson, Sam Vaughn; sisters, Beverly (Don) Kain, Sue Goebel, Shirley (Richard) Todd, JoAnne (Sonny) Williams; brothers, Kenneth and Jimmy Harris; many, many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3-6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Memorial Service starting at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society.

To leave a special message for Carol's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
