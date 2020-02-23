|
Carol A. LaPountney
Carol LaPountney, age 81, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio - Toledo location. She was born on February 2, 1939 to Bert and Marie (Horanko) Harris in Toledo, Ohio; she was one of eighteen children. In her younger years she beat all of her brothers in demolition derby! Carol had a true passion for all animals and rehabilitated many of them on her property in Sylvania. For many years she was a well known bar tender at many bars in the Toledo area. In her spare time she loved crafting, sewing, painting, drawing and being creative. The later part of her years was spent in Sebring, Florida.
In addition to her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by her son, Rex LaPountney; brothers, Bert, William, Donald, Harold, Allen, Floyd, Boyd, Robert and Jack. She is survived by her daughters, Page (Martin) Vaughn and Kim Weaver; grandson, Sam Vaughn; sisters, Beverly (Don) Kain, Sue Goebel, Shirley (Richard) Todd, JoAnne (Sonny) Williams; brothers, Kenneth and Jimmy Harris; many, many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3-6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Memorial Service starting at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society.
