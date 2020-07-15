Carol A. MorseCarol A. Morse, age 63, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family. She was born on August 10, 1956, to Bernard and Elisabeth (Brauchle) Arnold in Toledo. Carol was a co-owner of All-Pro Tax and Accounting for the last 16 years. She previously had worked at H&R Block for over 15 years. Carol was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. She liked bowling with her daughters and friends. Carol also loved traveling with family especially to New Orleans. Carol enjoyed taking casino trips with her husband, James. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol's smile, spirit and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bernard "Bernie" Arnold. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jim Morse, Sr.; children, Brandy Morse, Wendy (Jeff) Brucker and James Morse, Jr.; grandchildren, Mercedes, Brittney, and Austin; great-grandchildren, Kassyn, Leya, and Jaxtyn; mom, Elisabeth Arnold; sisters, Betty Jane Jackson, Patty (Ron) Schaffer, and Anna (Frank) Martinez; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300). with Funeral Services beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home. (With respect to public gatherings and in accordance with state guidelines masks and social distancing practices are encouraged).Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family.To leave a special message for Carol's family, please visit