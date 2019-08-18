Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
Calvary Cemetery Please meet by Parkside Blvd. entrance gates
Carol A. Opaczewski


1946 - 2019
Carol A. Opaczewski Obituary
Carol A. Opaczewski

Carol A. Opaczewski, 73, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was born on June 6, 1946 to Casmir and Dorothy (Malak) Opaczewski in Toledo.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and brother David. Surviving is her aunt, Genevieve (Melvin) Malak and cousin, Susette Malak-McNutt.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery at 10:00a.m. Please meet by Parkside Blvd. entrance gates at 9:45 a.m.

Please send condolences at www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019
