Carol A. Opaczewski
Carol A. Opaczewski, 73, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was born on June 6, 1946 to Casmir and Dorothy (Malak) Opaczewski in Toledo.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and brother David. Surviving is her aunt, Genevieve (Melvin) Malak and cousin, Susette Malak-McNutt.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery at 10:00a.m. Please meet by Parkside Blvd. entrance gates at 9:45 a.m.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019