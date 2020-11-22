Carol Ann (Croft) Bailey
March 2, 1937 - November 19, 2020
Carol Ann (Croft) Bailey, 83, of Perrysburg, Ohio, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg. She was born at Toledo Hospital on March 2, 1937, to Helen (Brown) and Maurice Croft.
Carol married her sweetheart, Dr. John K. Bailey "Joe" on December 26, 1966 and spent 41 years together until his passing on March 26, 2008. She received her Master's Degree in Education and taught at various schools in the area. Carol was a faithful member of Grace Church in Perrysburg. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
Carol is survived by her son, John (Tammy) Bailey; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and brother, Bill (Jo) Croft. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Marjorie "Beth" Bailey.
There will be a graveside service in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery, Perrysburg, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:30 PM with Pastor Dan Gildner officiating. Memorial donations in Carol's name may be made to Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Rd, Bowling Green, Ohio 4340. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com