Carol Ann Jurkiewicz
Carol Ann Jurkiewicz, age 74, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at home with her sister, Sharon, by her side. Carol was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 18, 1945 to the late Merle and Bonnie Jurkiewicz.
Carol was a graduate of Woodward High School and the University of Toledo. She later became an elementary school teacher for Toledo Public Schools. She taught at Sherman Elementary School for 30 years. Carol was member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Church in Rossford, Ohio. At St. Michael's, Carol, her sister, and other members of the church, under the direction of their father, performed Ukrainian Folk Dancing for a number of years. She was an avid reader and loved animals. Carol was a such a good friend, great sister, amazing teacher, and all around good person. Anyone whoever met her will remember her signature smile with a twinkle in her eyes.
Left to cherish Carol's memory is her sister, Sharon L. Ryan; nieces, Sarah P. Tenney, and Beth A. Ryan; great-nieces, Grace Tenney and Makala Tenney; great-nephews, Pauly Jovanovic, IV and Braylon Gose.
Preceding Carol in death are her parents and sister, Diane Jurkiewicz.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made in Carol's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio and The Compassionate Village.
Friends will be received Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home, with internment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019