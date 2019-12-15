|
Carol Ann Mason
Carol Ann Mason, age 77, born November 26, 1942, died of breast cancer on December 11, 2019. A lifelong resident of Toledo, she was the daughter of Harlan and Ruth Brazeau. Carol was a graduate of the former St. Francis de Sales elementary school, Notre Dame Academy and the University of Toledo. While in school, she worked at Chesterfield Laundry. After completing her education, she worked as a certified medical technologist at St. Charles Hospital, pollution control inspector for the City of Toledo and laboratory technician at Spartan Chemical. After she became a mother, Carol was a full-time homemaker as well as continuing as caregiver to elderly relatives and friends. For several decades, she was an organist and girls choir director for St. Joseph Parish on Locust Street, in Toledo, also serving as president of the Altar and Rosary Sodality for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Parish her entire life.
Carol enjoyed tole painting, ceramics and was an avid reader. During her adult life, Carol had numerous pets, including many cats which she had rescued. She vacationed with her family for two weeks during many summers on Lake Huron, near Alpena, Michigan. In retirement, Carol and her husband Robert "Bob" had several wonderful winter/spring vacations in the Southeast U.S., as well as touring Alaska, New England and Southern California.
Carol is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Robert Mason; children, Melissa (Scott) Ramsey, Anne Marie (Dylan Schickel) Mason and Jeffrey Mason; seven grandchildren; brother, Richard (Valerie) Brazeau and many dear friends.
Family and friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, December 20th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21st beginning at 9:00 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church (Locust St.at Erie St., Toledo) at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider St. Joseph Parish (Toledo), Office Mailing Address: 3233 Lagrange Street, Toledo, OH 43608, Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741, Toledo Animal Rescue, 640 Wyman St., Toledo, OH 43609 or to the donor's choice. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019