Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Maumee
Maumee, OH
Carol Ann Morava


1939 - 2020
Carol Ann Morava

Left to cherish her memory are her husband John, daughters Lynn Fordon (Greg), Lee Morava, son Ritch, grandchildren Gregory Fordon, Madison Palffy, Kara Palffy and Marshall Fordon, nephew Billy Huebner, Golden Doodle Wrigley and her many friends. Carol is preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother Bill.

Carol was born in Philadelphia, PA to William and Francis Huebner. She attended Abington High School and Grove City College. Carol met her husband John in the fall of 1958 and they eloped after five dates - they were married on February 13, 1960 in Elkton Maryland. Carol was supportive of John's career managing six houses, five moves and three children over the years. In Detroit, she was active with the Junior Women's Association of the Detroit Symphony and in Birmingham, Michigan as a precinct captain in the Gerald Ford era. In Toledo, for over 20-years, Carol devoted many hours to Christ Child Society making layettes for stillborn children and tutoring and reading to the younger children at Rosary Cathedral. Her bubbly personality and laugh will always be remembered.

Carol loved entertaining friends and family at home and at the cottage for many years. She loved cooking, baking and experimenting – cantaloupe pie as an example. She also loved to garden and tend to her many flower beds. While gardening it gave her a chance to catch up with neighbors as they walked by. Lastly, she was an avid reader and often seen with a stack of books waiting to be read.

For over 50 years Carol enjoyed spending her summers at the family's cottage at Epworth Heights in Ludington, MI. Family and many friends visited playing golf, eating at The Grand and watching beautiful Lake Michigan sunsets. Carol was far less enthusiastic about John's love for Michigan football and two long RV trips.

Carol passed away from complications with Alzheimer's Disease. A Special note of gratitude to Barbara, Judy and the rest of the staff at Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Center for the professional and loving care given Carol - it was extraordinary.

There will be visitation at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee. All are invited to attend a reception immediately following the service at Carranor Hunt and Polo Club in Perrysburg. A private burial will be held in Ludington, MI.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol's memory may be sent to Christ Child Society of Toledo at www.christchildsocietyoftoledo.org or to The Mason County Historical Society of Ludington, MI Sustaining Support Campaign at www.masoncountyhistoricalsociety.com. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
