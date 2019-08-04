|
Carol Ann Romero
Carol Ann Romero, age 79, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, July 7th 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on October 10, 1939 in Toledo to Leona and Edward Keefe.
Carol attended Waite High School and worked at Kaiser Jeep with her mother in the kitchen. She was a barmaid for 18 years at the Middle Bar in downtown Toledo. Later, she worked at Ahmed's Steak House in Toledo as well as a cook at The Family Homestead Restaurant owned by her son, Jamel. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Carol had a strong Catholic Faith with a dedication to the Blessed Mother was a member of the Guard of Honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus with the Monastery of the Visitation Sisters, Toledo. Carol was loyal and generous. She went on numerous religious pilgrimages to Quebec and Montreal Canada, Carey Ohio, and other Church sites. Carol was a long time member of St. Clement's altar society. She made chicken soup and cakes for their rummage sales, luncheons, and festivals. Carol took 12 bus trips to St Clement's yearly pilgrimages to St. Anne"s Shrine, Canada.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Rita (William) Davis; son, James (Jamie) Jemaa; sister-in law, Edna Keefe; numerous well loved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Romero; brothers, Joseph Keefe, Edward Keefe; sisters, Marie Cahoun, Theresa Romero, Donna Essex, Virginia Kiefer, Elizabeth VanVorce, Kathleen Hern, Doris Schmidt; and her children, Tony Romero, Lisa Romero and Jamel Jomaa.
Memorial Mass will be Friday, August 9th, 10:00 a.m. at Clement Church, 3030 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, OH. Internment of ashes will follow in Ottawa Hill Memorial Park. A luncheon at St. Clement's Yeager Hall will follow.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to St. Clement's Church or Monastery of the Visitation, 1745 Parkside Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43607.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019