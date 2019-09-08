|
Carol Ann Stevens
Carol (Smith) Stevens of Sylvania, OH, passed away on the morning of August 31, 2019. She was born to the late Donald and Mary (Gerrie) Smith in Ft. Sill, OK, on October 1, 1951. Carol graduated from Sylvania High School in 1970. She worked for many years at the GTE Phone Company in Sylvania and then as an office manager at Cherry Hill Heating and Cooling. Carol later went on to achieve one of her life long goals and obtained a Bachelor's degree from Lourdes University. She worked at Promedica until she retired in 2016.
Carol was an avid fan of Ohio State football and loved both the Summer and Winter Olympics. In retirement, she enjoyed being a volunteer reader at Hawkins Elementary School and was also a regular participant at Wildwood's aqua aerobics. Carol's greatest passion was spending time with family and friends. She was always the biggest cheerleader and greatest advocate of everyone she loved – particularly her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her two sons, Robert (Melissa) Pohlman and William (Carrie) Pohlman. She was the proud grandmother to six grandchildren, Derek (Ashley), Taylor, McKenzie, Reece Pohlman, Grace and Natalie Pohlman and one great-granddaughter, Adalynn. She is also survived by four siblings, Karen Smith, Donald (Michelle) Smith, Connie (Scott) Dolvin and Tracy (Bobby) Ramesy; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, September 10th, from 5:00–8:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, September 11th, at 10:00 AM. Carol will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).
