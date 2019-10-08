|
Carol Ann (Greene) Vasko
Carol Ann (Greene) Vasko, 78, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 6, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on December 7, 1940 to James and Coletta (Manders) Greene. On March 2, 1957 she married the love of her life, John Vasko who preceded her in death after 44 years of marriage. Carol was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church. She was a Toledo Public School food service worker for nearly 30 years. Carol was past President of the Mothers Club, member of the MVTTC and enjoyed playing cards, Bunco and Bingo. In retirement Carol loved snow birding in Florida, but made sure she was home for Thanksgiving and Christmas every year. What she cherished most was her loving family who will miss her dearly.
Carol had a very full life and was able to enjoy it with her 8 children; John (Robin), Beth (Jim), Mike (Theresa), Mary (Joe), Carol (Tim), Cathy (Carlos), Theresa (Todd) and Christine; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Beth; brothers, Jerry and Bob Greene.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4-8 pm and Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2-8 pm. The family will also greet friends at St. Stephen's Catholic Church 1880 Genesee St. Toledo, Ohio, 43605 on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Carol was a generous donor and in lieu of flowers the family asks you to consider, or Charity of Donor's Choice. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to, Barb, Dianna, Theresa M., Veronica and Ohio Living Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019