Carol Anne Beam
Carol Anne Beam, 86, of Whitehouse, OH and formerly Waterville, OH, passed away November 27, 2020, at the Elizabeth Scott Community. She was born January 8, 1934, in Toledo, OH, to Waville and Pauline (Kurth) Fortress.
Carol loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved flowers, especially violets. Carol worked for many years at Don Scott Chevrolet in the licensing department. Before retiring she worked as a Home Healthcare companion. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville, OH, Waterville American Legion, Eastern Stars, Violet Club and Waterville Senior Club where she served as treasurer. She also served as treasurer for her Villacourt Homeowners Association.
Carol was married to Sylvester Beam for 52 years. He preceded her in death August 19, 2004. Survivors include her children, Joy (Jim) Collins and Terry (Sandra) Beam; grandchildren, Ashley Brandenburg, Justin (Brynn) Beam, Amanda (Kurt) Ulrich, Emily Collins and Brian Collins; and great grandchildren, Alexander and David Brandenburg, Wyatt and Spenser Ulrich and Theodore Beam. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sisters, Delores Norman and Nonie Williams.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. The family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Steve Bauerle will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Because of the current Covid 19 situation facial coverings are required in the funeral home and social distancing is encouraged. The family suggests giving memorials to church. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com