(News story) Carol Block, a visual artist who served on the boards of cultural and civic organizations, including as president of Toledo Lucas County Public Library trustees, died Tuesday at the Brookdale memory care unit in The Villages, Fla. She was 72.
Mrs. Block had a form of dementia and was in declining health for several years, her husband, William Block, Jr., said.
They'd lived for years on River Road in Maumee and returned in 2006 to the Pittsburgh area, where they both grew up. Home later became The Villages.
Her husband is a board member of Block Communications Inc., which owns The Blade, Buckeye Broadband, Telesystem, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He was co-publisher from 1990-2001 of The Blade and the Post-Gazette, of which he is a former chairman and a former president.
In 2016, the couple established the Mr. and Mrs. William Block, Jr., Scholarship, managed by the Toledo Community Foundation, to assist high school students who enroll at the University of Toledo, Bowling Green State University, Lourdes University, and Owens Community College.
Mrs. Block's community involvement dated from the 1980s. She was a board member of the Public Broadcasting Foundation of Northwest Ohio, the licensee for WGTE television and radio and affiliated media. She was appointed by then-Mayor Donna Owens as a trustee of the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo.
"She just loved Toledo and wanted to give all she could to this community that gave her so much," said her daughter Diana Block, who is executive vice president and a board member of BCI.
"She appreciated the gentleness and kindness and openness of the people here."
Mrs. Block also was a trustee and former board president of Maumee Valley Country Day School, which her three daughters attended. As board vice president in 1990, she led a search for a new head of school.
Years before her service on the library governing board, she was a trustee of the Library Legacy Foundation and was an officer of the Friends of Toledo Lucas County Public Library.
Mrs. Block in 1996 was appointed a library trustee by the judges of Lucas County Common Pleas Court. She was elected president in 2003, at the start of her second seven-year term.
Mrs. Block was a trustee during the 85,000-square-foot, $24.9-million expansion of Main Library downtown and board president as the Birmingham branch in East Toledo was renovated and expanded. During her tenure as a trustee, improvements were made to most branches.
"She really appreciated the role that the libraries played in the community and the value they had for the community and wanted to help that along, and wanted to take part in the upgrading of those libraries," her husband said.
She left the board in June, 2006.
She also was on the boards of Toledo Hospital, the Toledo Community Foundation, and the former COSI Toledo.
"She wanted to be supportive of the community she lived in and felt these organizations were very helpful to the Toledo community," her husband said.
Born June 27, 1947, in St. Louis to Dorothy and George Zurheide, Mrs. Block lived in Festus, Mo., and moved with her family to Upper St. Clair, Pa., when her father became an executive with what was then Pittsburgh Plate Glass. She was a graduate of Upper St. Clair High School and Chatham College, Pittsburgh, where she majored in art.
After receiving a bachelor's degree, she moved to Washington and became the academic assistant to the dean of the Corcoran School of Art. She and Mr. Block married Aug. 1, 1970, and moved to Lexington, Va., so that he could finish law school. She worked for the weekly Lexington News Gazette in news, advertising - and editorial cartooning. She later was an instructor in studio arts at Southern Seminary Junior College, Buena Vista, Va.
As her husband took various assignments with his family's company, they and their children lived in Fair Haven, N.J., while he worked for the Register in Red Bank. They lived in the Toledo area from 1974-77 and returned in 1982.
She taught art education at the Toledo Museum of Art, where she volunteered in the curatorial department. She received a master's degree in art education from the University of Toledo.
"She worked very hard at motherhood," daughter Diana said. "She sought outlets for her intelligence, even when she was at home with three kids."
To cap a study of Medieval times by daughter Katherine and her Maumee Valley classmates, Mrs. Block constructed a four-foot, dragon-shaped cake for the school.
Green candy served as scales, her husband said. Daughter Diana recalled the dragon as having fangs -- "and spun sugar flames coming out of its mouth."
Mrs. Block also gave talks on art, illustrated with slides, to Maumee Valley students.
"She spent a lot of time making the world beautiful, whether at home or through her board work," her daughter Diana said.
Already steeped in the arts, she decided to pursue painting and took courses at UT. She worked mostly in oil on canvas from her home studio. An exhibit of 25 oils at the SeaGate Gallery downtown in 2000 was made up of portraits, depictions of animals, and scenes of strawberry pickers near Capetown, South Africa.
"Most of her work was fairly realistic," her husband said. "Her portraits featured a lot of different colors. People would discover they were much more colorful than they realized."
In the 2003 Toledo Area Artists Show at the Toledo Museum of Art, Mrs. Block took a third-place for her oil painting, Asparagus and Lemons.
In exhibitions at 20 North Gallery downtown, Mrs. Block showed paintings in her Warrior series, but also still-lifes and florals. She offered several paintings and sculpture for a silent auction in 2006 to benefit the Toledo Opera.
"We entered her work into competition for juried shows around the country, and eventually her work was accepted in shows in 25 states," her husband said.
She was a member of the Athena Art Society, founded in 1903 in Toledo to encourage women in the arts and which is regarded as one of the oldest women's art groups in the country.
"She really found fulfillment as an artist," daughter Diana said.
She also was editor of the 1995 book, 'Aren't You Going To Taste It Honey?' by The Blade's longtime food editor, Mary Alice Powell.
After her father died, her mother in 1987 moved to the Blocks' Maumee home and, at Mr. Block's urging, enrolled in UT. She received a bachelor's degree at age 70. Mrs. Zurheide, 87, died Aug. 11, 2009, in Pittsburgh.
Surviving Mrs. Block are her husband, William Block, Jr., whom she married Aug. 1, 1970; daughters Diana Block, Nancy Reid, and Dr. Katherine Block, and six grandchildren.
Services will be private. The family suggests tributes to a local food pantry.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 3, 2020.