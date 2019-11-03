|
Carol D. Gilbert
Carol D. Gilbert age 79 passed away October 28, 2019 at Ebied Hospice. Carol was born to Virgil and Ruth Gilbert on March 4, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard and grandson Dominic.
Carol worked as a receptionist for Superior Overall/Aramark retiring in 2009 after 30 plus years of service. Carol would say her greatest accomplishment is her family. She had a great sense of humor, a quick wit, and love and devotion to her family,
Left to cherish her memory is her sister Jean Gilbert , sister in law Joan Gilbert, daughters Cathy, Connie (Dennis) and Cris (Joe). Her grandchildren Steven (Sierra), Melanie, Jamie, Troy, Anthony and great grandsons Jason, Brandon, Dillon. As well as many other family and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Fadhil Hussein, Dr. Sanjiv Josh and the staff of Ebeid Hospice. Per Carol's request, there will be no visitation. Memorial contributions can be made to Hickman Cancer Center at Flower Hospital.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019