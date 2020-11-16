(News story) Carol Elizabeth Dunn, a tireless women's rights advocate who founded one of the region's longest-running abortion clinics and whose passion for animal welfare led her start a pet adoption agency, died Thursday at St. Luke's Hospital. She was 78.
She had been struggling with health issues, her friend, Sue Postal, said.
Ms. Dunn had lived in the Old West End for more than 40 years.
In 1983, Ms. Dunn started an abortion clinic, Toledo's Center for Choice, which served tens of thousands of women throughout its 30-year existence. She sold the business in 2008 to Ms. Postal, who owned and operated it until its closure in 2013.
"Carol was an impassioned advocate for a woman's right to choose and a determined activist for animal rights, progressive politics and community revitalization," Ms. Postal wrote in her obituary for Ms. Dunn. "Shunning seemingly insurmountable obstacles and adversity, Carol was unyielding in ensuring that radical action was always behind her beliefs."
Friends describe Ms. Dunn as a fierce defender of reproductive justice, a champion of all animals, and a lover of stylish accessories, including her trademark statement necklaces. She was also a cherished confidant who cultivated her own chosen family that included her longtime friend and caretaker, Carol Cribbs.
"We lived down the road from each other and she was there for me a lot, even to just walk down the street and have a glass of wine," said Nikki Morley, who served as executive director of Planned Pethood, the adoption agency of which Ms. Dunn was a founding member in 1979. "Carol collected people and made them her family."
Throughout its existence, Center for Choice was a target for sometimes violent anti-abortion activism.
In 1986, the clinic relocated from Michigan Street to 16 N. Huron St. after Marjorie Reed, a Toledo housewife, set fire to the original building. The opening of Fifth Third Field in 2002 forced the center move to 22nd Street in the UpTown neighborhood. The building was razed following the closure.
In 1989, some 60 protesters were arrested after blocking the clinic's entrance for 10 hours, one of the more pronounced instances of the constant harassment that staff and clients endured. It faced an anthrax scare a decade later.
Ms. Dunn openly shared the experience that led her to start the clinic: her own underground abortion, performed in a downtown Toledo apartment by a man who was not a doctor when she saw him in her early 20s.
Ms. Dunn later sought treatment for severe bleeding at an emergency room but the doctors refused to treat her because she wouldn't reveal the name of her abortionist.
"It was this idea that you were willing to potentially let her die ... so I think that's where a fire was lit within her to make sure that women never had to go through that," Ms. Postal said. "Carol lived through a time when many women died. They never got to the emergency room."
The Center for Choice ultimately closed seven years ago after it was unable to secure a transfer agreement with a local hospital. The center's closure left northwest Ohio with just one abortion clinic, Capital Care Network, which still provides medication abortions but relinquished its license to perform surgical procedures in 2019.
"I know we spent 40 years, or close to 40 years, explaining to patients why the threat [of closure] has always been there, and now it's turned into reality," Ms. Dunn told The Blade in 2013.
Animal welfare was her other great passion.
Ms. Dunn believed strongly in spaying and neutering to control the animal population. She always had a home full of animals, even difficult foster cases.
Ms. Dunn was born Dec. 10, 1941, in Canton to Signe and William Dunn.
She attended Bowling Green University and later went to work for Democratic state Sen. Frazer Reams, Jr., as he formed Reams Broadcasting Corp. She later became a media buyer for Savage Communications and an employment consultant for Ott & Forni, personnel specialists.
She volunteered at Planned Parenthood from 1971 to 1973, and became a board member of several northwest Ohio organizations that would eventually merge to become Planned Parenthood Ohio.
Ms. Dunn is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Brian Smith, who died in 2002.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Russell Smith, along with many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of the Smith family. She also leaves behind a large chosen family, including Ms. Cribbs, and her cats - Honey Bun, Oggie, Nickster, Annie - and her Labrador retriever mix, Otis.
Because of the coronavirus, a celebration of her life will be planned in the spring when friends can gather outdoors.
Donations in her memory may be made to Planned Pethood, Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund, Read for Literacy, and the Old West End Association.
This is a news story by Liz Skalka. Contact her at lskalka@theblade.com
, 419-724-6199, or on Twitter @lizskalka.