Carol Fay (Hopple) Krause
Carol Fay (Hopple) Krause, wife of Theodore ("Ted") John Krause, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born, November 24, 1946, in Chicago, IL, she settled in Toledo, Ohio, where her beloved parents, Theron Lingard Hopple and Lorraine Selma (Klein) Hopple, established residence.
Carol enjoyed swimming at Sylvania Country Club and traveling out West to visit National Parks with her siblings, Diane (Ronald) Bregenzer, Leslie Williams, and Craig (Pat) Hopple, as a child. She graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in 1964, where she was one of the first drum majorettes.
Despite brief stints living in Hollywood, California, where she worked as a bank teller and had the pleasure of waiting on actor Leslie Nielsen from Airplane and Naked Gun fame, and Denver, Colorado, she spent her life in Toledo, Ohio. She met her husband of 48 years while working as a Secretary at the University of Toledo, and they were married on July 24, 1971. Carol and Ted enjoyed taking long walks at Wildwood Preserve MetroPark, driving across country to visit family, and visiting the Toledo Zoo, where she could observe her favorite animal, the gorilla.
Carol, lover of caramel corn, Cheetos, Mr. Freeze and Webber's Waterfront Restaurant, was most certainly a Tom Selleck groupie, and Ted would lovingly give her Tom Selleck calendars at Christmas, which was her favorite time of year. Carol greatly enjoyed taking her children and grandchildren to Children's Wonderland. Her traditions for celebrating the season continue to be practiced by her children: Michael (Marci) Krause, Marcie (Jeff) Markle, and Laura (Kevin) Mackey, who will greatly miss their Mother and cherish the wonderful memories they made with her.
Carol worked as a Secretary at Brown Pontiac, and a Secretary at Holy Trinity. While at Holy Trinity, she would always bake a cake in celebration of each Teacher's birthday, which they loved. It was a fine example of her caring and giving spirit. Carol loved to bake.
Children were drawn to Carol due to her kind and loving nature. She was the proud "Granny" to 6 loving grandchildren, whom she doted on: Preston Krause, Hayden Krause, Emily Markle, Kaylee Markle, Kendall Mackey, and Leighton Mackey. Spending time with them was one of the great joys in her life, and her grandchildren absolutely adored her.
While words cannot express the profound sadness of our loss, we all feel blessed to have had her as long as we did, and we will cherish and honor her memory until the stars burn out.
A private memorial service will be held for the family.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Toledo Zoo or the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. The Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019