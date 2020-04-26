Carol (Knuth) Ferrara Carol Ferrara passed away at Lakes of Monclova Assisted Living on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 83. Carol was born in Toledo on November 3, 1936, to Donald E. Knuth and Florence R. (Ryan) Knuth. After graduating from DeVilbiss High School, Carol began working at Toledo Edison in the mailroom. She retired after 40 years at Edison as Supervisor of Customer Service. Carol married Samuel Ferrara in August 1969. Sam was the love of Carol's life and they were inseparable. They celebrated 50 years of marriage with a party in August 2019. Carol and Sam attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Toledo. As snow birds, they enjoyed spending many winters at their condo in Cape Coral, Florida. Carol is survived by her husband, Samuel "Sam" Ferrara; brother, in Fairfield, Connecticut, Donald F. Knuth (Mary Helen). She also leaves behind other relatives, nieces, and nephews who were special to her. Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy A. (Knuth) Sutter; and brother-in-law, Jude F. Sutter. Carol was a devoted wife, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. She will be missed. Due to the current circumstances we are limiting in person gatherings at the Coyle Funeral Home but we will be offering the following venues to connect virtually with the Family of Carol and celebrate her life: In Person Visitation Hours Live Streaming of Carol's Private Funeral Service at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Tuesday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. For those wishing to join us in any of the above listed ways please visit Carol's Obituary on Coyle Funeral Home's website for more information and to register. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association, 480 Dussel Dr., Suite 150, Maumee, OH 43537 or to a charity of your choice. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com Fly with the Angels, Carol! www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.