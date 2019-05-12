Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Halas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Halas


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Halas Obituary
Carol Halas

Carol Lyn Halas, age 61, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Waverly, Ohio. Carol was born to Walter and Mary (Hall) on August 4, 1957. Carol graduated from Whitney High School and worked at Janney"s Ace Hardware, and was devoted to her family.

Surviving Carol is her husband, David; her son, Stevien; her brother, Gary (Susan) Taylor; sister-in-law, Judy (Paul) Jasco; and brother-in-law, Robert (Deborah) Halas. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Robert Taylor.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.