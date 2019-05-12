|
|
Carol Halas
Carol Lyn Halas, age 61, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Waverly, Ohio. Carol was born to Walter and Mary (Hall) on August 4, 1957. Carol graduated from Whitney High School and worked at Janney"s Ace Hardware, and was devoted to her family.
Surviving Carol is her husband, David; her son, Stevien; her brother, Gary (Susan) Taylor; sister-in-law, Judy (Paul) Jasco; and brother-in-law, Robert (Deborah) Halas. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Robert Taylor.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019