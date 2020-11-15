Carol Hamilton11/29/1953 - 11/10/2020Carol Lynn Hamilton (nee Edgington) born to Glennice Wood Edgington on November 29, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio. Carol died November 10, 2020, at UTMC.Carol was raised in Maumee, OH, graduating from Maumee High School in 1972. Carol married Daniel (Danny) Hamilton, the love of her life, in October 1976. Together they had two children, Todd Hamilton and Kelly Lynn Hamilton. She adored her four grandchildren, Francis, Makayla, Cadence and Todd Hamilton Jr. and loved spending time with them. Her favorite weekends were spent at the lake in Indiana with Danny, her children and grandchildren.She followed in her mother in law's footsteps and began working for the Toledo Mud Hens Baseball Team in 1983 and continued working until her death. She loved her Mud Hens family and they loved her in return. Carol was their "utility player" and their "constant" – making sure everything was where it should be. She was the Matriarch of the Mud Hens and a lover of all things Walleye.She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Hamilton and her mother, Glennice Wood Edgington. She is survived by her children, Todd (Michelle) and Kelly; her grandchildren, Francis, Makayla, Cadence and Todd Hamilton Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lee (Robert) Jagodzinski, Diane (Randy) McAtee, Carol (Bill Owen) O'Brien, Mickey (Patches) Hamilton and Beth Kerekes and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.Friends and Family are welcome for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 30 in funeral home at a time, and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Wednesday from 4–7 PM where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 AM officated by Pastor Martin Billmeier of St. Lucas Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to defray the cost of her final medical expenses will be greatly appreciated.