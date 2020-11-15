1/1
Carol Hamilton
1953-11-29 - 2020-11-10
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Hamilton

11/29/1953 - 11/10/2020

Carol Lynn Hamilton (nee Edgington) born to Glennice Wood Edgington on November 29, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio. Carol died November 10, 2020, at UTMC.

Carol was raised in Maumee, OH, graduating from Maumee High School in 1972. Carol married Daniel (Danny) Hamilton, the love of her life, in October 1976. Together they had two children, Todd Hamilton and Kelly Lynn Hamilton. She adored her four grandchildren, Francis, Makayla, Cadence and Todd Hamilton Jr. and loved spending time with them. Her favorite weekends were spent at the lake in Indiana with Danny, her children and grandchildren.

She followed in her mother in law's footsteps and began working for the Toledo Mud Hens Baseball Team in 1983 and continued working until her death. She loved her Mud Hens family and they loved her in return. Carol was their "utility player" and their "constant" – making sure everything was where it should be. She was the Matriarch of the Mud Hens and a lover of all things Walleye.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Hamilton and her mother, Glennice Wood Edgington. She is survived by her children, Todd (Michelle) and Kelly; her grandchildren, Francis, Makayla, Cadence and Todd Hamilton Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lee (Robert) Jagodzinski, Diane (Randy) McAtee, Carol (Bill Owen) O'Brien, Mickey (Patches) Hamilton and Beth Kerekes and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.

Friends and Family are welcome for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 30 in funeral home at a time, and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Wednesday from 4–7 PM where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 AM officated by Pastor Martin Billmeier of St. Lucas Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to defray the cost of her final medical expenses will be greatly appreciated.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Rest in peace Carol.
John Vanderzwan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved